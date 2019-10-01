Interview with Mikayla Grant, junior at Norwell High School.

How old are you?

I’m 16.

What is the funniest thing that happened to you recently?

I work at a Subway with my friend Sophie. She’s actually like my best friend. We often close together. So I was mopping the floor and it was like maybe 20 minutes before close. She walks out into the lobby and there was a line of customers out there. She falls and spills everything she had on her. I thought I was going to pee myself. I was laughing so hard. I felt bad though because all the customers saw her do it and it was super embarrassing.

Oh my gosh. That’s funny!

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you choose to go and why?

I think it would definitely be Germany. I love history and it’s like just historically rich. I’d like to go to Auschwitz, which sounds kind of morbid, I know. But that would be such a cool thing to see. It has a lot of surrounding countries too that wouldn’t be too far to get to.

Cool!

You have found a suitcase containing $1 million. The authorities say it’s yours to keep. What do you do with it?

I would definitely pay off my schooling once I get to college because what I want to do is going to take about 12 years to get through. It’s going to be a hefty lump sum of money. After that probably put some away to buy a house. If I have any left after setting up my life then probably give some to charity.

Nice! What is it you want to do after high school?

I want to go into psychology. Not the experimental side, but the therapy side. I really want to work with teenagers, especially ones that suffer from eating disorders. I know that you can’t choose your demographic of patients very much, but I think it would be cool to work with teens that struggle with that.

Awesome!

Tell me something about a parent or relative that you find awesome and you hope to accomplish someday?

My great-grandma on my dad’s side. She’s 93. She just has the greatest attitude about everything about her life. She’s still running around. She goes shopping with me all the time. I come from Markle so it’s a small area. Everybody there knows her and knows me because I’m her great-granddaughter. Whenever I am out in public with her she’ll see everyone she knows. They all have a great view of who she is as a person just because of how she’s lived her life. That’s just what I want to be like one day.

That’s nice to have role models and neat that it’s your grandma.

What are you proudest of?

I am pretty proud of my determination. I never really give up when things get hard. Like my grades, they’ve been pretty good. I had one B+ one time on a report card and I was about to cry. It was bad taking it home to mom and dad. I just got accepted to National Honor Society so that was good. In show choir from sixth-grade to now, it’s been hard to stay with it, but I stayed with it even when it got tough.

Good! Show choir is a lot of hard work.

What do you wish that you knew how to do that you can’t right now?

Play a sport of some sort. That is something that I have always felt was lacking in my high school career. I just don’t have time because show choir takes up all year round and I’m in two groups. I’m in the girls group and the mixed group. If I could choose to do anything, it would be a sport. I think it would be fun and would mix me in with different kids that I’m not used to.

Do you own a pet?

I do. I have a dog and a cat. My dog’s name is Ozzy. He was named after Ozzy Osbourne because he has long hair like him. I have a cat named Stella. She is very stuck-up, but she can be nice sometimes. She has a great personality for an animal.

[Laughing] OK.

How did Stella get her name?

We were just sitting there and our dad was arguing with us. He’s like, ‘You are not getting a cat,’ and we were like, ’Yes we are.’ We were looking at names, pretending like we were getting one and we came across this little kitten from a breeder. It said her name was Stella and we were like, ‘Oh, that’s super pretty’.

Can you tell me a joke?

Why is Peter Pan always flying?

Hmmm. I don’t know.

Because he can Never Land.

Ha ha! That took me a minute.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

AP Psychology. It’s definitely different than any class I’ve ever taken. My teacher, I love him. He is such a great teacher. It’s his first year at Norwell, and he very much so goes at the class like it’s a college course. It really is. If I pass the AP course, I could sign off on my freshman year of psychology. I love learning about how we think or why we do the things we do. It’s very interesting to me.

Sounds like you are going into the right field of work then.

Are you involved in school sports, music or other activities?

Show Choir and Student Council.

And National Honor Society.

Yep.

How about outside of school activities?

Have you ever heard of Feather and Key Photography in Huntington?

No. I haven’t.

Me and Sophie are in it together. It’s a mixture of girls from East Noble, Huntington, a couple from Bluffton I think. We just get together and have fun, take photo shoots. We also do community work. We went and made bookmarks with little kids at the library, which was fun. We did this one photo shoot where we invited community members to come with no make up on and very plain clothes and just show their true beauty. It’s like an empowering kind of group. It’s fun. It’s a great group of people to be involved with.

Do you think it’s important to speak and understand other languages?

I think that it is probably one of the most important things to learn, especially when you’re in high school. It’s free to learn and I think Spanish is probably the best to learn. I’m not the best at Spanish; I do OK. It’s really important to be able to express yourself to people in other countries and for them to be able to express themselves around you. You can just learn and continue learning throughout your life. I think it’s super important to pick that up.

Very good answer. Other than Spanish, is there a specific language you would want to learn?

I think Mandarin would be cool. Other than like Germany, I would like to go to China. I think it’s just cool. I know it’s super over populated, but it’s a cool culture and it’s a large chunk of our population on Earth and I think it would be cool to communicate with them.

What is your favorite game to play and why?

It’s definitely Extreme Uno. I love Extreme Uno. You have to play in a big group for it to be fun, but there’s like at least 20 rules and you can get heated. You get super competitive.

Sounds fun. I will have to check that one out.

Who is one of your friends that make you laugh all the time?

Definitely Sophie. We can be polar opposites sometimes, but we tend to agree on a lot of stuff. We say that I’m funny because I do dumb stuff and I’m a klutz. She just can hit you with one-liners. I don’t know how she does it. She’s just so funny. She has great energy too.

It’s good to have friends that make you laugh.

Who is your most academically-inclined friend?

I have a friend named Chelsea. She also just accepted to National Honor Society. I don’t think she has ever had anything under a 98 percent in a class. Last year on her report card think 3 of her classes were over 100 percent. She’s naturally just that smart. She never has to study. She has a great memory, and she’s just great at school.

That’s great!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years and how will you get there?

In 10 years, I will probably be in the phase of my education where I’ll be doing an internship at a practice. I think I’ll be ready to graduate then. I’ll be looking towards the future of starting a family, owning a house. Probably working towards starting my own practice. You have to have determination if you are going to be in college that long. I’ll just stick to what I want to do and make sure I get all my homework done and stay focused on my end goal.

Good for you!

You have a great future ahead of you. You seem set in what you want to do, and that’s really huge. Not everyone knows until later in college what they really want to do.

Interviewer: Amy Serafini

News-Banner, Bluffton, Indiana

