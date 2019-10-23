Lucile J. “Tootie” Frauhiger, 88, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday Oct. 20, 2019, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Lucile was born on June 21, 1931, in Adams County to Emil and Pearl Gerber Reinhard; both parents preceded her in death. She married Melvin J. Frauhiger in Bluffton on Jan. 20, 1954; he resides in Bluffton.

Tootie graduated from Lancaster High School in the class of 1949. She was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family. Lucile was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church in Bluffton. In her free time, she enjoyed singing and playing the piano with her family and enjoyed collecting antiques with her husband.

Lucile is survived by her husband, Melvin, of 65 years; two daughters, Renee (William) Biberstine of Decatur and Tonya (Gary) Lewis of Ossian; six grandchildren, Michelle (Jeremy) Wolf, Joe (Ashley Harmon) Lewis, Jarrod (Alicia) Lewis, James (Lindsay) Lewis, Josh (Alicia) Lewis and Tyler (Olivia) Frauhiger; and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Kent D. Frauhiger; and four brothers, Roy, Glen, Richard and Don Reinhard.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, from 1 to 8 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 10:30 a.m., at the Apostolic Christian Church East in Bluffton with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Doyle Frauhiger and Ron Kipfer will officiate. Burial will follow at Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church.

