The Rock Creek Conservancy District (RCCD) invites nominations to fill vacancies on the board at the next annual meeting. The term of Director Roger McAfee representing Area V will be expiring in 2020.

Area V includes the Rock Creek watershed in Wells Co. Rock Creek Twp. and Wells Co. Liberty Twp. (Map available at: www.rockcreekcd.org/directors).

A Director must have the following Qualifications:

1) be a resident freeholder of the RCCD or be an officer or nominee of a corporate freeholder of the RCCD; and

2) be qualified by knowledge and experience in matters pertaining to the RCCD.

Nominations for Director must:

1) be submitted in writing; and

2) be signed by at least five (5) freeholders from the area of representation as stated in this notice; and

3) be delivered or mailed by December 1, 2019 to the office of the Rock Creek Conservancy District, 117 W. Harvest Road, Bluffton, IN 46714.

Nominations must meet the qualifications and submission requirements stated in this notice. For additional information contact the RCCD Financial Clerk, Stacia Henderson at 260/273-0972 or by e-mail shenderson@adamswells.com.

Roger Irick, Chairman – Rock Creek Conservancy District

Dated this 28th day of October, 2019

