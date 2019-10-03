The voters of Wells County are notified by the county election board in accordance with Indiana Code 3-10-2-2 that a municipal election will be held in the county on November 5th, 2019, with the polls open for voting from 6:00a.m. until 6:00p.m., prevailing local time.

In accordance with the list of candidates and the public questions certified to me by the State of Indiana or this county’s election board, and the certificates of candidate selection filed in the office of the circuit court clerk of this county (or the Lake County election director), candidates for the following offices will be on the municipal election ballot:

OFFICES TO BE FILLED BY VOTERS AND PUBLIC

QUESTIONS TO BE

SUBMITTED TO VOTERS

Bluffton Mayor — John S Whicker (R) Charles D (Chuck) King (D)

Bluffton City Clerk/Treasurer — Tamara (Tami) Runyon (R)

Bluffton City Judge — Robert J Bate (R)

Bluffton City Common Council At-Large — Rick D Elwell (R) Melanie Durr (D)

Bluffton City Common Council District 1 — Roger Thornton (R) Tom Gibson (D)

Bluffton City Common Council District 2 — Josh Hunt (R) Nancy Morrissey-Leitz (D)

Bluffton City Common Council District 3 — Janella Joy Stronczek (R) Michael D Morrissey (D)

Bluffton City Common Council District 4 — Scott A Mentzer (R) James (Jim) Phillabaum (D)

Poneto Town Clerk/Treasurer — Lou Ann Reinhard (I)

Poneto Town Council Member — Jeffrey J Harshman (D) Rita 0 Knowles (I) Linda L Ogle (I) Becky Smith (I) Paul Wayne Miller (I)

DATED, THIS 17th DAY OF September 2019.

Beth Davis

Circuit Court Clerk (or Lake County Election Director)

