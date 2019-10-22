Kent H. Frantz, 71, of Liberty Center, passed away early Thursday morning (Oct. 17, 2019) at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Kent was born on April 4, 1948, in Bluffton to Paul E. and Bernice (Hunt) Frantz and graduated from Liberty Center High School with the class of 1966. Kent served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1970 and retired from Franklin Electric in Bluffton.

Kent was a member of the Liberty Center Baptist Church and the American Legion Post #111 of Bluffton.

He is survived by his brother, James P. Frantz of Liberty Center, along with numerous cousins and friends.

A graveside service will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 26, 2019) at Mossburg Cemetery with Pastor Aaron Westfall officiating. Military Honors will be performed by the American Legion Post #111 of Bluffton and the United States Army Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made in the Kent’s memory to the Liberty Center Baptist Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com