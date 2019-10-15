Kathy S. Gephart, 60, of Bluffton, passed away on Sunday evening, Oct. 13, 2019, at her residence in Bluffton surrounded by her family.

Kathy was born in Bluffton on Nov. 3, 1958, to Burl Hughes, Jr. and Barbara (Harmon) Mooneyhan. A lifelong Bluffton resident, Kathy attended Bluffton High School. She worked at United Sleep Products in Fort Wayne for many years and retired from the Bluffton Lowe’s in 2017.

On Jan. 15, 2012, at the Bluffton Church of God, Kathy and Gary Gephart were married.

Survivors include her husband, Gary of Bluffton, and children, Jamie (Kelly) Lewis and Heather (Chris) Smeltzer, both of Bluffton, along with step-children, Corinna Gephart of Bluffton and Cary Gephart of Fort Wayne.

She was a loving MaMaw to 13 grandchildren, Kourtney Smeltzer, Taylor Lewis, Dylan Heckman, Hailey Lewis, ShiAnn Heckman, Austin Lewis, Brody Lewis, Kasey Christle, Peyton Christle, Tyler (Aubrey) Gephart, Courtland Gephart and Allison Gephart, and two great-grandchildren, Kamden Chamberlin and Sydney Gephart.

Kathy is also survived by her parents, Barbara and James Mooneyhan of Bluffton, and siblings, Pamela (Ronnie) Gibson of Huntington, Connie (Mitch) Anderson of Bluffton, Tracey (Carla) Hughes of New Haven, Lori (Herb) Lewis of Bluffton and Star (Charlie) Elkins of Virginia.

She is preceded in death by a brother, Randy Hughes, and a granddaughter, Meria Lewis.

A service to celebrate Kathy’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor John Roe officiating. Calling hours for Kathy will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made in Kathy’s memory to the Bluffton Church of God.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com