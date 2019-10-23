Joan Y. Sprunger, 82, of Decatur, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest.

Joan was born in Adams County March 25, 1937, to George F. and Margaret E. Moore Laurent. Joan married David A. Sprunger Sept. 17, 1955. He preceded her in death on March 22, 2015.

She was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and a member of the Women of St. Mary. At St. Mary’s, she was involved with the religious education for 20 years. She retired from Adams County Clerk’s Office after 20 years of service. She volunteered for 13 years at Woodcrest.

Joan is survived by a son, Bruce D. (Ann) Sprunger of Harlan; two daughters, Beth L. Emmons of Fort Wayne and Patricia J. (Stan) Meyer of Ossian; seven grandchildren, Zach Emmons, Danielle (Brian) Rzepka, Laura Meyer, Kristen Meyer, Jared Meyer, Cameron Sprunger and Michelle Jones; and five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marlene Morin of Folsum, Calif., and Georgia Doyle of Knoxville, Tenn.; two brothers, Gerald (Sharon) Laurent of Lima, Ohio, and Edward (Carol) Laurent of Hemet, Calif.; a sister-in-law, Vera Laurent of Fort Wayne; and a brother-in-law, Pat Teeple of Nashville, Ind.

Joan was preceded in death by a brother, Louis Laurent, and a sister, Theresa Teeple.

Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 24, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Porter Auditorium at Woodcrest and from 5 to 8 p.m. at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with a reciting of the Holy Rosary at 4 p.m. at Woodcrest. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior, from 9 to 10 a.m. in the St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Father David Ruppert will be presiding and burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Preferred memorials may be made to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church or Woodcrest.

To sign our guest book, visit www.hshfuneralhome.com