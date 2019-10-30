Jeffery J. McCoy, 60, of Warren, and formerly of Kokomo, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at his home.

He was born Jan. 1, 1959, in Hammond, to Lex and Wilberta Englert McCoy; they preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Walker McCoy of Warren; sons, Jason (Jennifer) McCoy, Timothy (Kym) McCoy, and Shawn McCoy; daughter, Stacy (Derek) Ralston; sisters, Chris (Craig) Townsend of Cindy (Ron) Kuhns; and six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jennie Cook.

Calling hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Warren, and from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home Friday, Nov. 1, which is one hour before the service. The service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

