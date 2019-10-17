Jean Ann Bonner, 89 of Huntington County, passed away at 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at her residence. Jean Ann was a 1948 graduate of Andrews High School. She had worked as a switchboard operator for Indiana Bell Telephone for several years. She had farmed with her husband in Huntington County for over 60 years. Jean Ann was a member of Markle United Methodist Church, where she was very active with all of the church’s functions; she sang in the choir and Women’s Trio. She loved to garden and cook for her loved ones. Her family meant everything to her. Her smile was the light to everyone’s day.

Jean Ann was born on April 14, 1930, in Huntington County, the daughter of Marvin and Elizabeth (Rudig) Percell. Her parents preceded her in death.

She was united in marriage to Leonard E. Bonner on Dec. 24, 1950, at the Markle United Methodist Church. Leonard preceded her in death on Oct. 31, 2010.

Survivors include Arlene (Ronald) Keplinger of Woodstock, N.Y.; Alan Bonner of Huntington; Angela Ziegler of Huntington; seven grandchildren, Jarad Keplinger, Patrick Keplinger, Chase Bonner, Tieraney Bonner, Heather Bonner, Ashley Ziegler, and Michael Ziegler; and a great-granddaughter, Liliana Mae Jones.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Susie David, and a brother, Marion Percell.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee Street, Markle.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel.

Interment will be at the Markle Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made out to Parkview Huntington Hospice or to Markle United Methodist Church both in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

To sign Mrs. Bonner’s online guest registry, visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com, select the Markle Chapel location and scroll down to obituaries.