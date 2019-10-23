Jane Teresa Waters, 68, of Bluffton, passed away on Monday morning, Oct. 21, 2019, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Jane was born Sept. 29, 1951, in Bluffton to Clemen F. and Martha Jane Kelly Smekens. She graduated from Bluffton High School in 1969 and retired as a teller for Old First National Bank in Bluffton, where she worked for more than 24 years.

Jane attended Hope Missionary Church, where she served in the worship team and enjoyed playing the drums for services. She was a former member of Psi Iota Xi and the Wells County Chorus.

Jane married Gregory K. Waters Nov. 17, 1984.

Survivors include her husband, Greg of Bluffton; a daughter, Sara L. (Ryan) Miskin of Elgin, S.C.; and two grandsons, William and Alexander Miskin.

Jane is also survived by two brothers, John Smekens of Troy, Ohio, and Michael “Mike” Smekens of Bluffton; a sister, Susie (Gary) Studebaker of Tampa, Fla;. and a sister-in-law, Barbara Smekens of Bluffton.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Joel “Joe” T. Smekens.

Funeral services for Jane will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Gary Aupperle officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Calling hours will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Memorials may be made in Jane’s memory to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com