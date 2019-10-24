James D. “Jimbo” Englehart, 67, of Montpelier and formerly of Hartford City, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at his home. He was born on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 1951, in Blackford County. He married Connie Jo (Anderson) Englehart on Sunday, Aug. 22, 1993, in Cambridge City.

Survivors include his father, Bob Englehart of Hamilton, Ohio; wife, Connie Jo (Anderson) Englehart of Montpelier; sons, Tyler Englehart of Texas and James Englehart of New Castle; siblings, Glory Smith of Burkesville, Ky., Niki Robinson of Huntington; Monty Wilcoxin of Muncie, and Taina Wilcoxin of Muncie; parents-in-law, Helen and Delmar Neal of Montpelier; and six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Pat (Albright) Wilcoxin.

Visitation is 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier. A service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28. Internment will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City.

