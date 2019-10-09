Home Lifestyle Even grown kids sometimes need an attitude adjustment Even grown kids sometimes need an attitude adjustment October 9, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle ‘Bags and Baskets’ fundraiser set for Monday night in Ossian Lifestyle Friends of Ouabache News: 10-09-2019 Lifestyle Warren in search of entries in yule fest