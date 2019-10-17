Elaine Louise Schaefer Harp, 90, passed away Monday Oct. 14, 2019. Elaine was born Dec. 29, 1928, to Frederick (Fritz) and Helen (Price) Schaefer in Payne, Ohio. She graduated from Payne High School in 1946. Elaine went on to attend Bowling Green State University, transferring to Case Western Reserve University where she graduated from the Francis Payne Bolton School of Nursing in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in nursing.

She married C. James Harp May 10, 1952 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Payne. After enjoying nine years of nursing in the Paulding County Area, Elaine returned to Defiance College to earn a teaching certificate in 1960. She began teaching general science, biology and girls’ physical education at Payne High School in 1961. Teaching was a passion for her because she cared deeply about her students.

As the GAA (Girls Athletic Association) advisor, Elaine was instrumental in increasing the availability of sports to female students. She enjoyed following her students’ successes over the years. Nothing delighted Elaine more than being invited to a class reunion of former students or seeing a former student at an event. In 1964, Elaine received a Master’s Degree in education from the University of St. Francis. Elaine became the guidance counselor at Payne High School and after consolidation in 1971 was the guidance counselor at Wayne Trace High School until her retirement in 1985.

Following retirement, Elaine was elected as the first women Commissioner from Paulding County. It was a joy for her and she was happy to serve her community in this capacity. She and Jim enjoyed retirement years in Hot Springs Village, Ark., and at Hamilton Lake. They were happily married for 60 years until Jim’s death in 2012. Elaine was active in community and church organizations throughout her life. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary where she was a past president, St. John’s Alter and Rosary Society, Laetitia and Sorosis Social Sorority. She was also a Trusty Fellow for the Defiance College. She was inducted into the Wayne Trace Teacher’s Hall of Fame in 2017.

Elaine was the mother of two children, Frederica (Duane) Nodine of Hamilton and James D Harp of Payne, Ohio. Elaine had three grandchildren, Sarah (William Wulff) Nodine of St. Louis, Mo., Jon (April) Nodine of Louisville, Ky., and Bailey Nodine of Indianapolis. She had four great-grandchildren, Jones and Lola Nodine and Louis and Olive Elaine Wulff. Elaine spent her later years residing with her son Jim, in Payne, Ohio.

A mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Monday Oct. 21, 2019, at St. Johns Divine Mercy Parish, Payne, Ohio with burial to follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Payne. Calling is 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at Dooley Funeral Home, 5761 SR 500, Payne, OH 45880.

Memorials can be given in Elaine’s name as masses to the church or Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Payne, Ohio. Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is assisting the family with the arrangements. To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com