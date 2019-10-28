Doris Evelyn Squires, 82, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday morning, Oct. 23, 2019, at her residence.

She was born May 27, 1937, in Brooks, Wis., to Evelyn and Clara Beecraft Bagley. She married William Irving Squires Jan. 22, 1955. Her husband preceded her in death Feb. 16, 2010.

Survivors include two daughters, Barb Elkins of Fort Wayne and Elaine Fosnow of Janesville, Wis.; a son, Roger Squires of Janesville; and several grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Faith; and a son, William Irving Squires Jr.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. (Central Daylight Time) on Friday, Nov. 1, at the Green Lake Cemetery (Center House Cemetery) in Green Lake, Wis.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

