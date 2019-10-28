Donna C. Lugar, 77, of Keystone, died at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.

She was born Tuesday, May 19, 1942, in Wells County.

Survivors include her daughters, Joyce Coleman of Petroleum and Dee (Shawn) McClain of Poneto; a son, Mickey Joe Lugar of Warren; and five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Ramseyer; her mother, Hope M. Tuttle Colbert; two brothers, Stanley “Rex” Ramseyer and Dexter Falk; and two sisters, Charlotte Herring and Phyllis Browles.

No calling or services are planned.

The Walker and Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com