David L. Milholland, 89, of Berne, died Thursday afternoon, Oct. 10, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest in Decatur.

He was born Aug. 14, 1930, in Bluffton to Alf “AW” and Edna Kleinknight Milholland.

David served his country in the United States Army during the Korean conflict.

He attended Union United Methodist Church.

David had worked several places as a truck driver and he enjoyed traveling. He loved spending time with his great-grandchildren.

He is survived by a son, Greg (Marty) Milholland of Decatur; and grandchildren, Kyle (Karen) Milholland of Decatur, Anne (Mo) Elhassnaoui of Fort Wayne, Erin (Vinnie) Espinosa of Indianapolis, and Vince Milholland of Decatur; six great-grandchildren, Quentin Espinosa, Addie Espinosa, Wesley Milholland, Hallie Milholland, Conner Milholland and Ava Elhassnaoui; daughter-in-law, Vicki Milholland of Decatur; and companion, Norma Lee Luginbill of Willshire, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Allan Milholland; five sisters, Betty Early, Martha Smuts, Jane Booth-Morgan, Annabelle Steiner, and Mary Schuck; and four brothers, Kleeman, Kedric, Max W., and Bruce Milholland.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur with Pastor Bud Larimore and Pastor Phil Miller officiating. Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur.