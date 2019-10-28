At 1610 hours, Petty Officer Third Class Dana L. Roberts took his final voyage and has safely reached the harbor and is at rest.

Dana L. Roberts, 75, of Ossian, passed away Friday evening, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Dana was born June 20, 1944, in Lima, Ohio, to William J. Roberts and Vivian L. Walker Roberts.

He graduated from Kirkland Bible Institute in 1963 and from Marion College with an associate’s degree. He was employed at All American Homes in Decatur and worked construction most of his life.

Dana served his country for four years in the United States Navy, and was a member of the American Legion Post 111 in Bluffton.

He married Ruby J. Straw Jan. 17, 1965, in Craigville. His wife survives in Ossian.

Dana was a member of the Bluffton Wesleyan Chapel where he served on the board of directors for the church and the Wesleyan Heritage Academy, taught adult Sunday school, and was a song leader. Dana enjoyed computers, carpentry and building, and playing guitar.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Duane E. Roberts of Fort Wayne; two daughters, Lynnette K. (Nathan) Walter of Cool Ridge, W. Va., and Elizabeth R. (Andrew) Hauke of Ossian; two brothers, Larry E. (Barbara) Roberts of Bucyrus, Ohio, and Richard E. (Sue) Roberts of Breckenridge, Mich.; and eight grandchildren.

Dana was preceded in death by his parents and a half-brother, Robert Walker.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Bluffton Wesleyan Chapel, 1309 W. Washington St., with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Rev. Chad Clark will officiate. Burial will follow at the Pleasant Dale Cemetery east of Craigville in Adams County. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard and the American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions in Dana’s memory can be made to Bluffton Wesleyan Church.

Online condolences: www.goodwincaleharnish.com