Clyde Bennett, 87, of Hartford City and formerly of Montpelier, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at his home.

He was born Dec. 6, 1931, in Wells County. He married Judy Caylor Bennett Sept. 14, 1957, in Blackford County.

Survivors include his wife; daughter, Kim Wall of Hartford City; sons, Randy (Sheila) Bennett of Ware, Mass., and Joe Bennett of New Bern, N.C.; sister, Pat Conwell of Muncie; half-sister, Cathy Kopp of North Carolina; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer L. Bennett; mother, Violet E. (Dolby) Bennett; sisters, Esther Townes and Irene Beard; and half-sisters, Linda Domonkos, Joyce Wingett, and Hannah Grider.

There will be no viewing or service. Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

