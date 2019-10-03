Bruce David Harris, 34, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, Oct. 2, 2019.

Bruce was born Apr. 18, 1985, in Indianapolis, and was adopted by Mark E. Harris and Susan E. Steffen Harris on Apr. 23, 1985. Both parents survive in Bluffton.

A 2004 graduate of Norwell High School, Bruce later attended culinary school at Le Cordon Bleu in Miramar, Fla., where he received his associate degree in culinary arts in 2013. From 2014 until 2016, Bruce worked as a chef in Miami, Fla., at Red, The Steak House, and then later at Nordstrom (Café Bistro). After moving back to Indiana in 2017, he served as executive chef at Chappell’s Coral Grill Steaks and Seafood in Fort Wayne. He was also involved with the family business, Harris Rentals.

Bruce had many hobbies, including fishing, hunting, boating, and cooking. He most of all enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bruce is survived by his sister, Beth (Adam) Stoller of Bluffton; his brother, Andrew (Katy) Harris of Bluffton; grandmother, Marceil “Sally” Harris of Bluffton; and step-grandfather, Richard “Dick” Clark of Bluffton. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Bennett, Brooklyn, and Beckett Stoller and Lillian, Eli, and Nora Harris.

Bruce was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sherman and Lucille Steffen and Melvin “Bud” Harris.

Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. John Reinhard and Kole Meyer will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions in Bruce’s memory may be made to Brickhouse Ministries, payable to Loving Shepherd Ministries.

