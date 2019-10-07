Home State & National News 7 killed in WWII-era plane crash 7 killed in WWII-era plane crash October 3, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News On impeachment: Trump sees hoax, but Democrats see stonewalling State & National News Giuliani served subpoena as impeachment inquiry escalates State & National News U.S. targets Russia in first step against meddling in midterms