Kenny and I made it too the opening parade at the Bluffton Street Fair. In our 64 years of married life we have only missed one time. The pacemaker is working fine so far and Kenny is back to walking with and without a cane. Thanks for all the prayers and visits and phone calls.

Calling all Campers for the Zanesville United Methodist Church Club 456 Stillwater Retreat Sept. 27-29. This weekend is designed especially for fourth, fifth, and sixth grade students. Call Mike Holbrook at 260-341-3367 or Jason White for more information. I am sure this opportunity is open to kids other than those that attend the Zanesville United Methodist Church. To check this out call one of these two guys.

Our condolences to the family of Phyllis J. Fisher of Markle. She was a friend of a long time ago in Markle. When Phyllis moved from Markle to Huntington I ran into her many times at flower shops and restaurants. Her boys grew up with some of my kids.

After a long battle with cancer my cousin-in-law Judith A. “Judy” Martin has went to her heavenly home. Judy’s husband Lowell is the son of the late Reverend Sylvester and Marcile Martin. Many of you were acquainted with this family as Sylvester was once the pastor at the Zanesville United Brethren in Christ Church before moving to Decatur. Our condolences to family and friends.