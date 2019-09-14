Home Opinions You have to get your thesaurus out to talk about this You have to get your thesaurus out to talk about this September 14, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Let’s put the vaping issue in perspective Opinions Hong Kong is a ‘hair’s breadth from destruction’ Opinions Watch what you eat