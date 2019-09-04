Home Opinions Trump and Biden have the same message: You may not like... Trump and Biden have the same message: You may not like me, but you must vote for me September 4, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Ideas, not labor or capital, made our modern economy Opinions Crackup in the Democratic Party Opinions Seeing the Northern Lights still on my bucket list