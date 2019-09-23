Home Opinions The Street Fair’s gone, but he has a few memories to share The Street Fair’s gone, but he has a few memories to share September 23, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions Mayor Pete finally has some Hoosier support Opinions Hong Kong’s resistance offers lessons for Taiwan Opinions It’d be good to hear about some ‘strategery’