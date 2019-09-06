Roger James Horrell, 72, of Warren, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born April 25, 1947, in Huntington County, James W. and Corinne C. Kitt Horrell; they preceded him in death. He married Wilberta “Billie” Cramer Horrell Dec. 20, 1970, in Warren; she survives in Warren.

Additional survivors include a son, Tracy (Kristen) Horrell of Russiaville; daughter, LaTishia Horrell of Markle; three grandchildren; a brother, Ron (Sue) Horrell of Huntington, and a sister, Janice Bolin of North Webster.

Calling hours are from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Mt. Etna Cemetery in Huntington.

Online condolences at: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com