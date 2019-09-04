Riley Brandon Garrett, 24, of Montpelier, died in July 2019.

He was born on Jan. 20, 1995, in Muncie to Eric and Jenny Johnson Garrett.

Survivors include his parents; sister, Katie Garett; and his grandparents, Dean and Jeannine Garrett.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Johnson, and grandmother, Donna Johnson.

Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier. A service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

