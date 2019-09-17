Reverend Robert Graham Jackson Sr. passed away on Sept. 13, 2019, in South Bend. He was born on March 2, 1930, in Madison to the late Finnell and Glenita Wheeler Jackson and he grew up in Trimble County, Ky.

During his college years, he felt a calling from God to serve as a minister and began his career as a pastor in the Methodist Church. He received his Master of Divinity degree from Butler University in 1958 and was ordained as an elder in the United Methodist Church. He received an honorary Doctorate of Divinity degree from DePauw University in 1979. His is ministerial career spanned nearly 50 years in the then North Indiana UMC Conference.

He married Ruth Gene Stivers on May 31, 1953. Together, they were partners in the ministry for Christ, and they raised three sons, Robb, Phil, Gregg, and one daughter, Jennifer.

Bob’s passion in life was his family, his ministry and the beauty of life. During his pastoral career Bob’s love, compassion, deep faith and caring touched and aided a countless number of lives.

He is survived by Ruth, his wife of 66 years; sons, Phillip, Gene and Richard Gregg; his daughter, Jennifer Anne; son-in-law, James Pawlak; eight grandchildren, Katie Wade, Christian, Skye, Joseph and Chloe Jackson, and David, Carl and Andrew Jones; and great-grandchildren, Ezra Brewer and Lydia Wade. He is also survived by his brother, Allen Jackson, sister, Anne Wise and brother-in-law, Roy W. Stivers.

He was preceded in death by his son, Robert G Jackson, Jr., his parents, and his sister Verna Jackson Fisher.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, from 12 to 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016, followed by a service at 2:30 p.m. officiated by Terri Cole.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Lindsey Wilson College, 210 Lindsey Wilson Street, Columbia, KY 42728.