Home Lifestyle Residents invited to adopt a dog Oct. 12 at Bluffton site Residents invited to adopt a dog Oct. 12 at Bluffton site September 23, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Liberty Center Day planned for Sunday Lifestyle Creative Happenings: 09-23-2019 Lifestyle Zanesville News: 09-23-2019