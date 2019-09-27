Ray L. Cale, 84, of Nottingham Township, Wells County, passed away at 7:03 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

He was born on Wednesday, June 19, 1935, in Blackford County. He married Helen M. Williams Cale Dec. 31, 1955, in Petroleum. Ray was a 1954 graduate of Petroleum High School. He had attended Hartford City and Montpelier schools. He was a member of the Bluffton National Guard. He was a Wells County farmer and a millright for 20 years for Haines Construction. Ray was a Charter member of the Sonlight Wesleyan Church. He enjoyed fishing.

He will be sadly missed by his daughters, Marilyn Cale of Poneto and Shari Cale of Poneto; sons, Mark Cale of Keystone and Curt Cale of Tennessee; granddaughters, Gabrielle Cale Head and Jessika Collins; grandsons, Jarvis Cale and Gunnar Cale; and brother, Rex (Linda) Cale of Uniondale.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Oscar Cale; mother, Marthella Bradley Cale; wife, Helen M. Williams Cale; and brother, Junior Cale.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier, Sunday, Sept. 29, from 3 to 7 p.m. A service to celebrate Ray’s life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, with Pastor Lyle Breeding officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Preferred memorials: Sonlight Wesleyan Church, 2350 S. Ind. 1 Bluffton, IN 46714

