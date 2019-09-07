R. Steve Thompson, 63, of Muncie left this earthly home Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

He was born Sept. 22, 1955, in Champaign, Ill., to Robert and Marlyn Thompson.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Alice, and his beloved companion Miss Kitty. Other survivors include sisters Pam (Mike) Meeks and Barbara Taylor of Bluffton; a brother, Randy (Alaina) Thompson of Muncie; nephews, Jason (Amanda) and Justin (Kendale) Thompson, Jesse (Balliegh) Williams, Chad (Angela) and David (Jeni) Meeks, and Miles (Heidi) Taylor; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

An avid Colts fan, he loved golf, camping, the Indy 500 and fixing anything. His exceptional woodworking skills were evident in his model trains. A lifelong Scout, he was always prepared but seldom on time. He was a member of Lancaster Chapel Church where he sang in the choir and helped make repairs to the building. He also enjoyed singing karaoke. He loved to cook but always followed the recipe precisely. A bit of a perfectionist, he was always willing to show you the “right” way to do anything. He loved a good joke and his sense of humor will be missed by all who loved him.

Services will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, in Muncie. Cremation will follow.

Friends may call at the mortuary, 415 E. Washington St. in Muncie, from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Online condolences: meeksmortuary.com