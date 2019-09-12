Peggy Sue Griffin, 49, of Warren, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at her home in Warren. She was born on Monday, Aug. 24, 1970, in Bedford.

Survivors include her mother, Ladonaa (Dye) Tuell of Warren; children, Jonathon (Lisa) Tuell of Wabash, Candice (Samantha) Mayer of Peru, Torie Griffin of Peru, Anthony Griffin of Roann, Charlene Griffin of Monticello; 12 grandchildren; and sisters Joanna Nevils of Fort Wayne,and Gina Bryant and Missy Detamore of Warren.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Tuell, grandmother, Ruth Imogene Dye, and father-in-law, Charlie Myers.

Calling hours are from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda St., Warren. A service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

