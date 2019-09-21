Paul R. Krummen, 65 of rural Bluffton, passed away on Thursday morning, Sept. 19, 2019, at his residence.

Paul was born March 10, 1954, in Bluffton to Ervin A. and LaVera K. Gehring Krummen.

He was the Salutatorian of his class at Norwell High School in 1972. After working at Franklin Electric for four years, Paul completed a four-year Electrical Apprenticeship with the IBEW Union-Fort Wayne Local 305 and later served as an instructor in the program. He was a journeyman electrician with a master’s license. He worked out of the Electrical Union Hall for more than 30 years, and as a supervisor for an electrical consulting business for five years. He retired at the age of 62.

An avid hiker, Paul enjoyed visiting and hiking the national parks. One of his favorite places was Mesa, Ariz., where he spent many winters. He was a sports car enthusiast. He lived on the family farm where he enjoyed gardening and working in the orchard. He could be described as a self-made gentleman farmer!

Survivors include his brother, Dale (Rosa) Krummen; sister, Patricia (Robert) Catalino; two nieces; Bethany Domanowski and Monica Richards; and two nephews; David Charles and Brian Krummen.

As Paul requested, there will be no formal visitation or service. Memorials may be made in Paul’s memory to The Acres Land Trust, P.O. Box 665, Huntertown, IN 46748 www.acreslandtrust.org or to Family LifeCare of Berne, 108 S. Jefferson St., Berne, IN 46711 www.familylifecarein.org

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com, or addressed to Krummen, P.O. Box 255, Ossian, IN 46777.