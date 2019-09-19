Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Wells County, Indiana, that the County Council of said County, will meet at the Courthouse Annex in Bluffton, Indiana at 7:00 O’clock p.m. on Tuesday the 8th day of October, 2019, to consider the following additional appropriations in excess of the budget for the current year.

COMM CORRECTION PROJECT INCOME

Vehicle

(1122-40106-000-0000) $19,000.00

Field Equipment

(1122-40302-000-0000) $4,500.00

DRUG FREE COMMUNITY

Treatment

(1148-31005-000-0000) $1,308.43

Judicial

(1148-31205-000-0000) $322.50

VEHICLE INSPECTION

Professional Services

(1208-30115-000-0000) $500.00

