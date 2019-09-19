Notice is hereby given to taxpayers of Northern Wells Community Schoolsthat the proper officers of Northern Wells Community Schools will conduct a public hearing on the year 2020proposed Capital Projects Plan pursuant to IC 20-40-18-6. Following the public hearing, the proper officers of Northern Wells Community Schoolsmay adopt the proposed plan as presented or with revisions.

Complete details of the Capital Projects plan may be seen by visiting the website of this unit of government at the following address: www.nwcs.k12.in.us

Public Hearing Date: October 1, 2019

Public Hearing Time: 5:30 PM

Public Hearing Place: Norwell Middle School, 1100 E US Hwy 224, Ossian, IN 46777

Taxpayers are invited to attend the meeting for a detailed explanation of the plan and to exercise their rights to be heard on the proposed plan. If the proposed plan is adopted by resolution, the resolution will be submitted to the Department of Local Government Finance as per IC 20-40-18-6(d).

