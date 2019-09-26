You are notified that Emmaline Hinshaw and Pamela S. Bennett, Janet E. Bixler, and Betty J. Hinshaw as Co-Trustees of the Pamela S. Bennett 2016 Revocable Trust, have filed with the Wells County Commissioners, Wells County, Indiana, their petition to vacate an alley in the town of Lancaster, now known as Murray, in Lancaster township, Wells County, Indiana, more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at the northwest corner of lot number 35 as known and designated on the recorded plat of the town of Lancaster, now known as Murray; thence southerly, 132 feet to the southwest corner of lot number 34; thence easterly, 132 feet to the southeast corner of said lot number 34; thence southerly, 16.5 feet to the northeast corner of lot number 33, thence westerly, 132 feet to the northwest corner of said lot number 33; thence southerly, 132 feet to the southwest corner of lot number 32; thence westerly, 16.5 feet on the extension of the south line of said lot number 32 to the west right-of-way line of an alley; thence northerly, 280.5 feet along said west right-of-way line to the westerly extension of the north lot of lot number 35; thence easterly, 16.5 feet to the place of beginning. Containing 0.15 acres more or less.

You are further notified that the Wells County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on that petition beginning at 9:30 a.m. on the 7th day of October, 2019, in the Wells County Courthouse, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana. Petitioners are the only owners of land abutting the property proposed to be vacated. Persons interested in being heard either in favor of or in opposition to such petition are urged to attend. After the public hearing, the Wells County Commissioners may, by ordinance, grant the petition and the proposed vacation.

Keith P. Huffman

Dale, Huffman & Babcock

Attorney for Petitioners

1127 North Main Street

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

(260) 824-5566

