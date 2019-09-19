Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 3rd day of October, 2019, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Bluffton Animal Clinic LLC, 979 N Main St., Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a General Development Plan.

Current Zoning: B-2

Proposed General Development Plan: Approval for 4,568 sq ft building and parking.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 1890 N Main St., Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 2.097 acres in the NE/4 28-27N-12E in Lancaster Township 26N Range 13E in Harrison Township of Wells County.

Dated this 13th day of September, 2019

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

oj, nb 9/19

hspaxlp