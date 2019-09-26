Pursuant to action previously taken by the Board of School Trustees (the “Board”) of Southern Wells Community Schools (the “School Corporation”), a Lease Agreement (the “Lease”) between the School Corporation and Southern Wells School Building Corporation (the “Building Corporation”) was executed and entered into on September 24, 2019. The Lease covers the site of the proposed renovation of and improvements to a portion of Southern Wells Elementary School in Poneto, Indiana. A copy of the Lease is on file in the Administration Building of the School Corporation, 9120 South 300 West, Poneto, Indiana, and is available for inspection during normal business hours.

Dated this 25th day of September 2019.

/s/Kevin Scott

Secretary,

Board of School Trustees

Southern Wells

Community Schools

