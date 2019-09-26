Notice is given to taxpayers of Rockcreek Township, Wells County, that on the 20th day of August, 2019 the trustee and township board of Rockcreek Township determined to incur a loan in the amount of $130,000 for the purpose of purchasing of a Firefighting Apparatus — Equipment pursuant to IC 36-8-13-6

Said loan is to be repaid in six (6) years Repayment will begin with taxes 2019 payable 2020. Ten (10) or more taxpayers objecting to this loan may file petitions within 30 days of this notice with the Wells County Auditor stating their objections to the loan and the reasons why the loan is unnecessary or unwise.

If an objecting petition is filed; the County Auditor shall certify the petition to the Department of Local Government Finance who shall hold a hearing on the matter in the county not less than five (5) or more than thirty (30) days after receipt of the certified petition from the County Auditor.

Notice of hearing shall be provided by mail to the township and the first ten (10) taxpayers listed on the petition. Taxpayers present shall have the right to be heard. Determination of the Department of Local Government Finance is final.

Phylian Keefer

Township Trustee

oj, nb 9/26

