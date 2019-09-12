Pursuant to I.C. 6-1.1-12.1-2.5, notice is given that the Wells County Council passed Resolution 2019-09 on September 3, 2019, declaring the designation of an economic revitalization area for the purpose of allowing deductions within the designated economic revitalization area which deductions shall be limited to the redevelopment or rehabilitation of the real estate, and/or for the installation of new manufacturing equipment, new research and development equipment, new logistic distribution equipment of new information technology equipment, and/or eligible vacant buildings used for commercial or industrial purposes, as the Council shall establish on a case by case basis by adoption of an appropriate resolution adopted within sixty (60) days after receiving a copy of an applicant’s certified deduction application (on the forms prescribed by the Department of Local Government Finance) from the County Auditor. This area, which is all of the real estate located in Wells County, Indiana (the “County”), excluding all real estate located within the corporate limits of a city or town located with the County (“the Area”). A map and description of the affected area is available and can be inspected at the Wells County Assessor’s Office at 102 West Market Street, Suite 202, Bluffton, IN 46714.

Notice is given that the Wells County Council, at a meeting on October 8, 2019 at 7:00 p.m., will hold a public hearing to receive and hear all remonstrance and objections concerning this designation from interested persons. The hearing will be held in the lower level Meeting Room at the Wells County Courthouse Annex, 223 West Washington Street, Bluffton, Indiana 46714. After considering public comment, the Wells County Council will take final action to determine whether the qualifications for an economic revitalization area have been met, and may confirm, modify, or rescind the previously adopted declaratory resolution.

If the declaratory resolution is confirmed by the Wells County Council, the designation of the economic revitalization area shall be in effect until the Council adopts a resolution terminating said designation. The Applicant will be entitled to make application for a deduction from the assessed value of the personal property and/or real estate taxes on the designated economic revitalization area as the Council shall establish on a case by case basis by adoption of an appropriate resolution adopted within sixty (60) days after receiving a copy of an applicant’s certified deduction application (on the forms prescribed by the Department of Local Government Finance) from the County Auditor.

Dated: September 3, 2019

Todd Mahnensmith,

Presiding Officer

Wells County Council

Attest:

Lisa McCormick, Auditor

oj, nb 9/12

hspaxlp