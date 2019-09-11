Merlin R. Nash, 79, passed away Sunday evening Sept. 8, 2019, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Merlin was born in Fort Wayne July 27, 1940, to Harry W. and Marguerite F. Smith Nash, both parents preceded him in death. He married Anna L. Niswonger in Waynedale, Feb. 27, 1965; she survives.

He graduated from Lancaster H.S. and was a member of the Indiana National Guard from 1960 to 1969. Merlin worked as a mechanic most of his life, working for Ford Garage in Ossian, Sears Automotive in Fort Wayne and Blessing Motors in Bluffton, later working for Northern Wells Schools as a custodian, retiring in 2008.

Merlin enjoyed collecting toy trains and tractors, spending time with his grandchildren and teaching them the art of being a mechanic. He held memberships in Wheels of Yesteryear, the Oliver Gang and International Cockshutt Club.

He is survived by his wife; two sons, Scott (Kim) Nash of Markle and Stephen (Marcy) Nash of New Haven; a brother, Dale (Donna) Nash of Craigville; seven grandchildren, Alexa (Camron) Mayer, Zane Nash, Chase (Leah) Nash, Conner Nash, Cayden Nash, Caitlyn Nash and Jaxon Nash; and two great-grandchildren, Charlotte Mayer and Boone Mayer.

Services will be held Friday Sept. 13, at 11 a.m. at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Visitation will be held Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. until service time. Pastor Travis Tackett will officiate. Burial will take place in Prairie View Cemetery in Tocsin at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Prairie View Cemetery Tree Preservation Fund or Church of the Nazarene, Ossian.

