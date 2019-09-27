Max E. Munson, 71, passed away Wednesday morning, Sept. 25, 2019 at his residence in Craigville.

Max was born on Sept., 18, 1948, in Decatur to Charles P. and Juanita K. (Habegger) Munson; they both preceded him in death.

He graduated from Lancaster High School class of 1966, he then joined the Army National Guard from 1967 to 1973. Max was a lifetime farmer and retired from International Harvester and Navistar Corporation after 35 years of service. Max was an avid horseman and was involved with local horse pulling groups for many years.

He is survived by a son; Chadd (companion, Corinna Gephart) Munson of Craigville; daughter, Holly (Randy) Sonderhouse of Fort Myers, Fla., one granddaughter; Kayla M. Munson; two sisters, Jean Brickley and Ruby (Bill) Huggins, both of Topeka; one sister-in-law, Nanette Munson of Shipshewana; and several nieces and nephews.

Max was preceded by his parents; two brothers, Charles Rodney Munson and Rex Munson; and a brother-in-law, Casey Brickley.

As Max requested, there will be no public visitation or service.

Memorials may be made to Wells County Friends of the Shelter.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

