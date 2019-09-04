Interview with Markis Crosbie, Sophomore at Bluffton High School.

Markis Crosbie

How old are you?

I’m 15.

What is the funniest thing that happened to you recently?

On the way back from a cross country meet, I had the cooler. I spilled chocolate milk all over myself. Someone left it open and I dropped the whole cooler, so it went all over me.

Oh gosh. Now that’s funny.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you choose to go and why?

Germany. I’ve been studying Germany and it would be a pretty interesting place to go.

You have found a suitcase containing $1 million. The authorities say it’s yours to keep. What do you do with it?

Definitely save what I need for college. Probably get a car. Take a big trip to Germany.

Nice!

Tell me something about a parent or relative that you find awesome and you hope to accomplish someday?

My Uncle is a CEO of a company. He owns a couple of restaurants. So I hope to be like that.

Good for you!

What are you proudest of?

My running. I’ve improved a lot over the years. This year I just got my sub 20, 5K.

What does that mean exactly?

I ran the 5k in under 20 minutes.

Very Cool!

What do you wish that you knew how to do that you can’t right now?

Hmm that’s kind of a hard question. Hmm. I’ve always wanted to play the guitar, but never could do that.

Do you own a pet?

Yes. I have a small dog. A Chorkie.

Is that like a Chihuahua and a Yorkie mix?

Yeah. Her name is Roxie.

Cute!

Can you tell me a joke?

One my dad always tells is, how do you make a tissue dance?

How?

Put a little boogie in it.

Ha ha. I think I’ve heard that one before, but it never gets old.

What is your favorite class in school and why?

Math classes. I pretty much excel in those. That’s something I want to do.

Are you thinking of going into more math in college?

Yeah. I was thinking math teacher.

Oh, great!

Are you involved in school sports, music or other activities?

Yes. Cross country, basketball and track.

Wow. You do a lot.

How about outside of school activities?

I do go to a youth group.

Do you think it’s important to speak and understand other languages?

Yes. Just to understand how other people see the world and stuff. I think that’s important.

I agree!

Is there a language besides German that you want to learn?

I’ll be finishing up German my sophomore year so I’m thinking about taking Spanish classes as well.

What is your favorite game to play and why?

I like to go play basketball with my friends a lot.

Who is one of your friends that make you laugh all the time?

Bryson. He’s on the cross country team and the track team so I see him a lot. He’s pretty funny.

Who is your most academically-inclined friend?

Probably Trey. Compared to all my friends, he just seems more academic. He’s smart and studies a lot.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years and how will you get there?

Probably teaching and owning my own house by then. I definitely will need to pay attention and work hard to get there. Also, stay financially smart.

Very good answer. Is there a particular college you are thinking of going to?

I’m looking at Purdue. It’s a pretty good college for what I am looking to do.

Good for you! You have a really great future ahead of you, and I think it’s cool that you want to go into teaching. Seems like you have a good plan.

Teen Talk is a service supported by Southern Wells Schools, Northern Wells Schools, and Bluffton Harrison Schools, …. to promote dialogue and community among area high school students.

Interviewer: Amy Serafini

News-Banner, Bluffton, Indiana

