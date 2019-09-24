Mabel R. Heyerly Moser, 92, passed away Sunday evening, Sept. 22, 2019, at Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Mabel was born July 2, 1927, in Wells County to Louis F. and Ida M. Meyer Baumgartner; they preceded her in death. She married Eugene R. Heyerly Sept. 16, 1945, in Bluffton; he preceded her in death Oct. 23, 1982.

Mabel’s second marriage was to Fred Moser June 22, 1988, in Bluffton; he preceded her in death Sept. 27, 1993.

Mabel was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. She was a homemaker and helped with the family farm. She also was a volunteer at Christian Care Retirement Community and Bluffton Regional Medical Center for many years. She enjoyed cooking for her family and spending time with the grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Sue (Kim) Yergler of Bluffton; two stepchildren, Dr. Art (Claudia) Moser and Rose (Tom) Frauhiger; three grandchildren, Andy (Sarah) Yergler, Matt (Adia) Yergler and Marla (Logan) Bunch; nine stepgrandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, Brody Yergler, Gavin Yergler, Lilly Bunch, Haddie Yergler, McKenna Bunch, Bailey Yergler, Joe Bunch, Robbie Yergler and Gracey Yergler; and numerous step-great grandchildren.

Mabel was preceded in death by her two husbands; a sister, Lucille Steffen; and three brothers, Harry, Roger and Ervin Baumgartner. She was also preceded in death by a stepgrandson, Greg Frauhiger.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, 3220 E. Ind. 124, Bluffton. Doyle Frauhiger and John Reinhard will officiate services. Burial will take place at Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Bluffton. Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to the Apostolic Christian Harvest Call.

