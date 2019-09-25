Keith W. Ellerbrock, 81, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday morning, Sept. 24, 2019, at his residence.

Keith was born in Glandor, Ohio, on Jan. 21, 1938, to Norbert and Marie (Castle) Ellerbrock. On Nov. 12, 1960, Keith married Beverly Maitlen in Lima, Ohio; she survives.

A 1956 graduate of Saint Peter and Paul High School in Ottawa, Ohio, Keith was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving from 1957 until 1959. He was a sales manager for L.M.L. Engineering in Columbia City for 15 years and retired as a manager for Grain Systems Inc. in 2004.

Keith loved Jesus and was an active member of Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton. He was also an active member of Gideons International. He enjoyed all sports, the Ohio State Buckeyes, his friends, and especially spending time with his grandson, Chris.

In addition to his wife, Keith is survived by his son, Mark Ellerbrock of Bluffton; a grandson, Christopher Grady of Bluffton; a brother, Larry (Chris) Ellerbrock of Ottawa, Ohio; two sisters, Becky (Ron) Bentz of Lima, Ohio, and Barbara Feathers of Delphos, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Elaine Ellerbrock of Garland, Texas; along with many nieces and nephews.

Aside from his parents, Keith was also preceded in death by his daughter, Julia Ellerbrock, along with three brothers, Fred, Tom, and Michael Ellerbrock.

Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, from noon until 6 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be Monday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m., at Hope Missionary Church, 429, E. Dustman Road, Bluffton, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Pastor Gary Aupperle will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton with military graveside rites conducted by the Bluffton American Legion Post 111 in conjunction with the United States Navy Honor Guard.

Preferred memorials in memory of Keith can be made to Forgotten Children Worldwide, Helping Hands Pregnancy Resource Center, or Gideons International.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com