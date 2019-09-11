Kathy Jo Warner, 47, of Bradenton, Fla., a former resident of Wells County, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at the Tidewell Hospice Center in Bradenton

She was born Jan. 21, 1972, in Hartford City, to Joseph M. Gilbert and Mary E. Gilbert. Her mother survives in Bradenton.

Also surviving are her husband, Lyle Warner of Bradenton; two stepdaughters, Krysta Warner of Sarasota, Fla., and Kylie Warner of Bradenton; a brother, Robert Davis of Montpelier; and a sister, Beth Anne Lennon of Sarasota.

She was preceded her in death by her father and by a sister, Kelly Lynn Davis.

Calling will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Walker and Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com