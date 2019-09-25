Karen Sue Small, 66, of Hummelstown, passed away surrounded by her family Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Hershey Medical Center.

Born in Bluffton, she was the daughter of Wesley Fulton and Bonnie Pursifull Fulton. She was widowed by her husband, C. Stephen “Steve” Small in 2008.

Karen’s nurturing and caring nature was served through her many years as a registered nurse. Those who knew her know that her need to care for people extended to everyone whose lives she touched. She will always be remembered for her warm heart, her love for dogs, and her strength.

In addition to her father, she is survived by two children, Corey M. Small, and fiancée Tony Burgio of Charlotte, N.C., and Aaron W. Small of Lexington, N.C.; brother Steven E. Fulton and wife Deborah of Middletown; sister Debra A. Boucher and husband Ronald of Bethlehem, Conn.; and several nieces, nephews, and great- nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Harrisburg Humane Society, www.humanesocietyhbg.org/donate.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com