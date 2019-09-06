Judith A. “Judy” Martin, 71, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

She was united in marriage to Lowell F. Martin Aug. 3, 1968, in Decatur.

She received a bachelor’s degree in piano performance and taught at both Fort Wayne Bible College and IPFW. Judy also owned and operated Martin Music in Decatur for over 40 years.

She is survived by her husband, Lowell Martin of Decatur; daughter, Melanie (Joe) Wolpert of Decatur; son, Matt (Dee Ann) Martin of Plainfield; and five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Don L. and Mildred M. Stonebraker Hakes.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, , at Cornerstone Community Church in Decatur with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation is also 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Woodcrest Chapel in Decatur and 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur.

Preferred memorials are to Adams County Community Foundation – Cancer Fund.

For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com