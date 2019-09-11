Joel Arthur Hockemeyer, 24, of Fort Wayne passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Fort Wayne.

Joel was born on Sept. 13, 1994, in Fort Wayne to Brent A. Hockemeyer and Tiffiny J. (McBride) Simmons. He attended Heritage High School and graduated from Wayne High School with the class of 2013.

Joel had a natural talent and passion for music. He loved spending time with his son and family and fishing.

Joel is survived by his father, Brent A. (Shellie) Hockemeyer of Decatur, his mother, Tiffiny J. Simmons of Fort Wayne, along with his son, Ashton Arthur Hockemeyer of Fort Wayne.

He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Steffen McBride of Fort Wayne, Jacob Hockemeyer of Fishers, Justin Hockemeyer of Fort Wayne, Haley Hockemeyer of Hoagland, Morgan Simmons of Fort Wayne and Lauryn Simmons of Fort Wayne. He is also survived by his grandparents, Douglas (Sandy) Williams of Bluffton and Roger and Carolyn Grotrian of Decatur, along with uncles and aunts and cousins.

Joel is preceded in death by his grandpa, Keith Arthur McBride.

A service to celebrate Joel’s life will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 14, 2019) at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Life Celebrant, Jeff Lemler officiating. Friends are encouraged to visit with the family from 1 to 3:30 p.m., the time of the service, on Saturday.

Memorials may be made in Joel’s memory to the family through the funeral home.

Joel’s arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to his family at www.thomarich.com