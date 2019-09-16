Interview with Joann Jones, senior at Bluffton High School.

How old are you?

I’m 17.

What is the funniest thing that happened to you recently?

I was standing up during lunch. I somehow tipped my tray and chocolate milk spilled all over my pants. I had to change into my weight lifting clothes.

Oh gosh. Too funny.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you choose to go and why?

I would want to go to Europe and see all the history. See the different culture.

Great! Are there any specific countries you want to see?

I just want to see all the bigger cities. Not any specific country.

You have found a suitcase containing $1 million. The authorities say it’s yours to keep. What do you do with it?

I would probably use it for college, most of it, and probably get a new car.

Nice! Do you have a specific car in mind?

No, just better than my car now.

Tell me something about a parent or relative that you find awesome and you hope to accomplish someday?

My mom did a really good job of raising me and my brother. Hopefully, I can be as good of a parent.

That’s awesome!

What are you proudest of?

My grades and track.

What do you do in track?

Discus.

What do you wish that you knew how to do that you can’t right now?

Play an instrument. I never learned to play one and I think it would be cool to learn how. Not a specific one.

Do you own a pet?

No. I really wish I did.

What kind of pet do you want?

Anything. A lizard, a cat, a dog, a fish.

Can you tell me a joke?

What are bears without ears?

No clue! What are they?

B’s

Oh, that’s cute!

What is your favorite class in school and why?

I really like AP Physics because I think physics is really interesting. It challenged me, but it was also very interesting.

That’s a hard class. Did you do well in it?

Yeah. I got an A.

Good job!

Are you involved in school sports, music or other activities?

I’m in National Honor Society, BPA, Track and I used to be in basketball.

Ok, very cool!

How about outside of school activities?

No, just all through school.

Do you think it’s important to speak and understand other languages?

I think you can probably get around pretty well just knowing English, but I think it’s important if you went to another country.

Is there a language you are interested in learning?

I’m taking German in high school. It would probably be better to know Spanish, but German is more interesting to me.

What is your favorite game to play and why?

I like playing Monopoly because it gets really competitive.

Who is one of your friends that make you laugh all the time?

Olivia. She just says dumb things that make me laugh. We have the same dumb sense of humor.

Who is your most academically inclined friend?

Probably Hallie. She is taking hard classes. She has good grades.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years and how will you get there?

Hopefully just being happy and successful. Making enough money to support me and if I have a family by then. By going to college. I might want to be a neurologist in a hospital.

Good for you!

Sounds like you have good plans for the future. Possibly a Neurologist. Working hard. Are you close to Valedictorian?

Right now, I’m Valedictorian. Hopefully, I stay that way.

Wow! Congratulations. That’s a great accomplishment.

