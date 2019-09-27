James W. “Jim” Harris, 84, of Montpelier, passed away at 8:58 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

He was born Saturday, May 11, 1935, in Wells County. He married Rose M. Blair Friday, April 29, 1966, at the Baptist Church in Bluffton.

Jim was a 1955 graduate of Chester Township High School. He was a lifetime farmer in Wells County, a former Wells County Commissioner, and was a plumber by trade.

He was a member of the Chester Center Fire Department, a 50-year member of the IVFA, A Few Good Men, Warren Antique Tractor Club, SE Indiana F.A.R.M. Club, and the Adams County Horse Shoe League.

Jim enjoyed fishing, pitching horse shoes, bowling, and family time. He especially loved going to his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Rose M. Blair Harris of Montpelier; two sons, Gary L. Harris of Montpelier and Scott A. (Angie) Harris of Poneto; a daughter, Dana K. Nash (special friend-Kevin Rollins) of Warren; a sister, Mrs. Evelyn Herring of Upland; a brother, Lester “Butch” (Jo) Harris of Poneto; a sister-in-law, Jane Harris of Bluffton; and six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his father, Emery E. Harris; his mother, Winifred Ione Ellison Harris; his first wife, Suzanne Friar Harris; a daughter, Deborah Anne Harris; and two brothers, Thomas E. Harris and Earl Harris.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier, from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. There will be additional calling from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the funeral home.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, with Pastor Bill Van Haften and Pastor Darrel Herring officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chester Township Fire Department, 9378S-300W, Poneto, IN 46781; to the Southern Wells Athletic Boosters, 9120S-300W, Poneto, IN 46781; or to A Few Good Men at the Church at McNatt, 9183W-800S-90, Montpelier, IN 47359.

Arrangements are being handled by the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com